Marlon Rawlins continues to make major career moves on the global scene

Antiguan and Barbudan national, Marlon Rawlins, has been competitively selected to fill a role in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, one of the World Bank’s largest clients.

According to a release, Rawlins – a senior financial sector specialist and the lone Antiguan currently working at the World Bank – will lead the bank’s work on restructuring and strengthening the Ethiopian financial system.

“For the past nine years, he has been providing advice to governments and financial sector regulators around the world and has led the implementation of several World Bank projects in various countries in Latin America, the Caribbean, Europe and Africa,” the communique said, adding that Rawlins has authored several World Bank publications on financial sector stability, financial inclusion, pensions, insurance, and disaster and climate risk financing.

Rawlins, a certified public accountant with a BSc in Economics and Accounting and an MBA in International Banking and Finance, is no stranger to making big career moves having made history as the first Antiguan to be appointed country manager of both RBTT and Scotiabank.

He is also known for his contribution to Antigua Carnival having served as its chairman in 2008 and is also one of the founders of Myst Carnival.

Meanwhile, Rawlins said he’s excited about the new challenge and humbled by the opportunity to be given this significant responsibility. He said he will continue to fly the Antigua flag around the world.

When asked what advice he would give to other Antiguans, he said, “The world is your oyster and growth comes from moving outside of your comfort zone. So, don’t be afraid to take some calculated career risks.”

He added that he is looking forward to continuing to play big on the global stage, and is also excited for his family to access the tremendous growth opportunities that come with being global citizens.

Rawlins, his wife Dr Deidra Rawlins, son Matthew and daughter Madison, will relocate to Ethiopia shortly.