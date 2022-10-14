Bolans man denies killing his uncle

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

Twenty-eight-year-old Kelly Friday told the court yesterday that he did not murder his uncle in an incident that occurred a year ago.

However, it is the Crown’s belief that on September 11 last year, the accused allegedly armed himself with a sharp object which he used to inflict several stab wounds to his uncle, Selwyn Mannix, during an altercation at Point Wharf.

Both men were transported to the hospital where 50-year-old Mannix of Friars Hill Road succumbed to his injuries.

Friday, on the other hand, received treatment for injuries he sustained to his left leg and hand, and was subsequently discharged and taken into custody.

Mannix’s case was committed to the High Court’s September assizes by Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh in the St John’s Magistrate’s Court in May 2022.

And after a few months of waiting behind bars, Friday was brought before Justice Colin Williams for his arraignment yesterday.

Having told the court that he is “not guilty,” February 3 was set as the date where the prosecution’s and the defense’s readiness for trial will be assessed.

When the case goes to trial, there is said to be at least five pieces of evidence which the prosecution can rely on.