Inmate to stand trial in January for stabbing fellow prisoner

By Latrishka Thomas

Convict, Nekemwa Gordon, will be standing trial in January for allegedly attacking another prisoner.

Gordon, who is presently serving a 15-year sentence, is accused of stabbing Conroy Jones in the head and neck with a pair of scissors during an incident inside Her Majesty’s Prison on October 30 2020.

Jones was said to have been washing clothes on the compound when another prisoner attacked him during an alleged dispute over access to water.

The injury reportedly affected his spinal cord to the extent that he has no mobility on the left side of his body.

Jones, a Jamaican national, has been incarcerated at the penal institution for about 10 years and is due to be released in 2025.

The defendant has however maintained that he is innocent, pleading not guilty to wounding with intent to murder in April, 2022.

He will now have to stand trial before Justice Colin Williams on January 23 for the crime which carries a maximum sentence of 35 years.