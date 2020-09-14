Body of Jamaican footballer to be flown home on Saturday

Spread the love













The body of Dashawn Stanton, the Jamaican footballer who died in Antigua, will be repatriated to Jamaica on September 19, almost a month after he died.

The Jamaican Consulate in Antigua and Barbuda recently made that announcement saying that they are “dialoguing and assisting” Stanton’s family to ensure that his body is returned home.

The consulate also revealed that a private service will be held on Friday, September 18 in his honour.

“The Service will be aired live on our page for persons who wish to pay their final respects before his departure on Saturday to Jamaica.

“A Condolence book will be opened at the Consulate in his honour from Monday 14th – Friday 18th September 2020,” the consulate shared in a social media post.

The young footballer who has been living in Antigua for the past 5 years pursuing his football career, died as a result of cardiac arrest, autonomic dysfunction, autoimmune encephalitis.

He reportedly had an infection around his brain which led to him being in a coma for several days.

It was said that he started to experience severe headaches on August 14.

He died about two weeks later at around 9:30 pm at the Mount St. John’s Medical Centre.

The twenty-five-year-old is remembered as a “fighter [and] a determined player” by the Old Road football club to which he dedicated 3 years.

He also dedicated two years (2018 and 2019) to the Villa football club.

Stanton also played for the Tivoli Gardens football club in Jamaica.