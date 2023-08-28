Blue Waters launches Employee Education Fund

- Advertisement -

On the 18th August 2023, following the launch in June 2023 of a new initiative that is to benefit all Blue Waters Employees, Mrs Buzzy Randall made presentations to six (6) members of Blue Waters staff. The initiative, the Blue Waters Employee Education Fund, is designed to financially support educational and/or athletic endeavors of staff and their direct relations.

The Blue Waters Employee Education Fund was formed this year and reflects the deep respect which the ownership and the Resort has for its valued employees. It was inspired by a desire and the hope to be able to contribute to the future success of the employees and their loved ones.

The Fund proudly names the recipients of this first disbursement who are Master Kiron O’Garro, son of Ms Monique Franklyn, Housekeeping Attendant to attend Monroe College, USA; Ms Kurtoya Williams, daughter of Ms Shanekina Black, F&B Supervisor to attend Augusta University, USA; Mr Orville Facey, son of Ms Roggette Morrison, Housekeeping Attendant to attend University of Northampton, UK; Master Khiari Anthony, son of Mrs Celia Morgan, Executive Assistant Manager to attend Brooke House College, UK; Miss Rukiya Thomas and Master Romario Thomas, daughter and son of Mr Renardo Thomas, Laundry Supervisor to attend Christ the King High School and St John’s Lutheran School respectively; and Master Omarion Proctor son of Mr Ron Proctor, Laundry Attendant to attend Sunny Dale Primary School.

At the presentation the pride, joy and gratitude of both our employees and their children was so palpable that we are confident from the youngest recipient, Romario, who said he already gets all A Grades to our college students, this will be a success story in the years to come.

This fund is available to all full-time Blue Waters Resort & Spa employees and can be accessed on behalf of themselves or a direct descendant. The first distribution of funds, totalling over $40,000, was planned for September 2023 and now the aspiration is to be able to disseminate funds up to even thrice a year starting in 2024 with support from both the company and generous benefactors. With the launch of this initiative, we hope that through the Owner’s contributions, as well as through the benevolence of other supporters of our Resort, this Fund will continue to grow. Follow the success of our recipients through our social media and website.