Delays continue in committal proceedings for man charged with fatal traffic incident involving med student

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

Significant delays persist in the committal proceedings for a man charged with causing the death of a medical student through dangerous driving, leaving the legal process in a state of stagnation for almost a year.

Karim Edwards, who is accused of being involved in a collision that led to the death of a medical student, and severe injuries to another, has seen little progress in his case.

The incident, which occurred on October 23, 2022, involved Edwards allegedly knocking down two students of the American University of Antigua (AUA) while they were crossing Friars Hill Road.

The collision tragically resulted in the death of 21-year-old Kenneth Mathew, who suffered severe brain trauma and succumbed to his injuries on November 1, 2022.

His then-19-year-old companion, Priyanjana Das, experienced severe injuries, including the loss of her right arm, fractures to her left arm, and injuries to her pelvis, but survived.

Initially charged with dangerous driving, Edwards, a 46-year-old accountant, was slapped with more serious allegations after Mathew’s death. The charge was elevated to causing death by dangerous driving.

The onus now falls on Magistrate Dexter Wason to assess the available evidence against the accused and decide whether the matter should be referred to a higher court for further proceedings, but ongoing issues have impeded the progression of the case.

Last week, Edwards was informed that he would have to endure a further two-month wait. His next court appearance is scheduled for November 28.