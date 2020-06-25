Blackwood hungry for opportunity

Jermaine Blackwood celebrates his century during the Group “B” match of the WINDIES Super50 Cup between Jamaica Scorpions and Leeward Islands Hurricanes on Tuesday, October 16, 2018 at Kensington Oval. © CWI Media/Randy Brooks of Brooks LaTouche Photography

By Neto Baptiste

Jamaican batsman, Jermaine Blackwood, is hoping he could cement a place in the senior West Indies squad during the three Test series in England, starting July 8.

Speaking on the Good Morning Jojo Sports Show, Blackwood, who is currently in England preparing for the series with other members of the team, said he is focused on perfecting his game in hopes of assisting the team to a series win.

“First, I am looking for some good performances from me because once I can score runs the team will benefit from that. So once I am in, I am looking forward to just staying in and bat for as long as possible for the team because it is not all about me, it is about the team. So whatever the team needs me to do I will certainly put up my hands to do it,” he said.

Blackwood, who scored a maiden Test century in the first match of England’s 2015 tour, said he is simply happy to be given an opportunity to play at the highest level after being sidelined by selectors for almost five years.

“To be back in the environment after over four years now is a very good feeling. Just to be back with the team now and gelling together and sharing the camaraderie is a good feeling — a very good feeling to be back in the setup. I am so happy and feel very privileged to get back in and I am going to work very hard, ” he said.

In October 2019, he was named in Jamaica’s squad for the 2019/20 Regional Super50 tournament. In round eight of the 2019/20 West Indies Championship, Blackwood scored his maiden double century in first class cricket, with 248 runs against the Leeward Islands.