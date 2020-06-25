Police turn up the pressure after PM allegedly refuses meeting

Spread the love













By Orville Williams

Police officers who are demanding a meeting with Prime Minister Gaston Browne over a slew of grievances, say they will continue to assemble daily at the Police Recreation Grounds until their request is granted.

The group of officers began meeting at the grounds on Tuesday in an effort to force the relevant officials to address longstanding issues affecting members of the force. Some of these issues include poor working conditions, outstanding risk allowance and a lack of medical insurance, among others. The concerns have been long voiced and according to the officers, they are tired of the “empty promises” made by those in charge.

While they are insisting on a meeting directly with the prime minister, it is not clear when or if that meeting will come to fruition. According to reports, Prime Minister Browne responded to the group’s actions yesterday, saying it was unfair for them to expect a meeting on such short notice.

Browne allegedly refused to participate in a meeting and instead, instructed the Attorney General and Minister of Public Safety, Steadroy Benjamin, to have further discussions with the group on the issues.

Benjamin has already lent his voice to the situation, saying on Tuesday the government was prepared to address the concerns and has initiated discussions with service providers on solutions to some of the officers’ concerns. He expressed disappointment, though, with the timing of the demonstration, given that the nation is still dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic.

The officers are expected to assemble at the grounds from today and on the days following until Prime Minister Browne grants their request for a meeting.