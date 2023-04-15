Blackhawks Shake Stiff Challenge While Bolans Stun Eagles In Cool & Smooth T20

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Liberta Blackhawks all-rounder Karima Gore said there was a bit of nerves during his team’s nail-biting four-wicket win over rivals Empire Nation in the opening match of the Cool & Smooth T20 Explosion on Thursday but added they were confident towards the end.

Blackhawks batted 18.5 overs to reach their target at 126 for six after Empire Nation posted 123 for six in their 20 overs at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

Blackhawks however wobbled close to the end, losing three wickets for just eight runs that saw them go from 79 for 4 to 87 for 6.

“It was there and about but the players believed in the guys out in the middle because we know what they can do but it [nerves] were starting to set in because Empire was actually on top and there were a few balls that were skied to fielders and those sort of things,” he said.

Bolans Blasters players celebrate the dismissal of a Bethesda Golden Eagles batter

Player of the match, Rahkeem Cornwall led the way for Blackhawks with 29 while Gore chipped in with 26. There were two wickets each for Tyrone Williams Jr, Darren Nedd and Micah McKenzie.

Earlier, Williams Jr top-scored with 37 to help Empire reach 123 for 6. Kofi James picked up two wickets for 13 runs in three overs.

In the night’s feature contest, Bolans Blasters stunned Bethesda Golden Eagles to win by nine wickets.

Led by Scottish player Richie Berrington who made 66 off 49 balls, Bolans successfully chased 114, losing only one wicket in the process. Berrington, who struck eight fours and two sixes, was named player of the game.

Members of the organising team and opening ceremony are pictured at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium on Thursday (Photos courtesy Cool & Smooth T20 Explosion)

Earlier, Golden Eagles made 113 all out with Gavin Tonge hitting a top score of 27. Taiem Tonge had a good spell with the ball for Blasters, claiming three for 17 in just 3.5 overs.

Coach and veteran player Earl Waldron spoke highly of Tonge’s continued prowess with the ball.

“He has been bowling extremely well for the season and in the two-day competition, there may be 15 or 16 wickets he has on the books but I am telling you that he probably created another 24 chances that went a-begging, so he has been bowling very well,” he said.

Matches in the tournament continue nightly at the North Sound venue.