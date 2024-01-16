Blackhawks and Lions Get Innings Triumphs on Opening Weekend of ABCA Two Day Competition

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

There were innings victories for defending champions Liberta Blackhawks and New Winthorpes Lions as they opened their 2024 Two Day cricket campaigns with a bang over the weekend.

Winning the toss and opting to field in the Antigua and Barbuda Cricket Association (ABCA) competition, Blackhawks bowled out home team, Bethesda Golden Eagles, for just 48 runs in their first innings on Saturday before going on to win the contest by an innings and 164 runs.

Teron Payne did the bulk of the work with the bat, making 41 of his team’s 48 runs. Payne struck four fours and three sixes and faced 42 deliveries. There were three wickets each for Elvis Weaver who picked up three for 12 in five overs and Elroy Francis Jr who claimed three for 24 bowling for the visitors.

Blackhawks, in their first innings reply, amassed 384 for seven declared with player of the match, Amahl Nathaniel and Joshua Thomas, both scoring centuries. Nathaniel smashed 12 fours and four sixes on his way to 116 off just 114 deliveries while Thomas blasted 16 fours and one six on his way to 103 from 135 balls. Michael Greaves fell just five runs short of his century with 95, hitting seven fours and four sixes.

Payne was the pick of the bowlers for the home team with a five-for, claiming five wickets for 118 runs in 25 overs.

Bethesda were then removed for 172 in their second innings to hand Blackhawks the comprehensive victory.

Shacoy Floyd dominated at the top of the order with 103 off 157 balls, slamming nine fours and four sixes. Kevin Pitman with 19 and Tahari Tonge with 10 were the only other batsmen in double figures. Kadeem Phillip snatched four wickets for 74 runs in 23 overs for Blackhawks.

Meanwhile, led by Ian Eusebe who amassed a total of seven wickets for just one run, New Winthorpes Lions recorded an innings and 75 runs triumph over Bolans Blasters in New Winthorpes.

Eusebe picked up a five-for in Bolans’ first innings, claiming five wickets for just one run to reduce the visitors to 37 all out after Lions had posted 189 off 45.2 overs. Hilroy Andrew hit a top score of 76 off 75 deliveries for Lions. He struck nine fours and two sixes.

Batting for a second time, Bolans were removed for just 77 with Eusebe claiming two for no runs in seven overs which meant he bowled seven straight maidens. There was two wickets as well for Jermaine Otto who picked up his two for 12 runs in four overs. Eusebe was named player of the match.

Pigotts Crushers beat Combined Schools by 232 runs at Pigotts.

Pigotts Crushers (247/5 declared & 107/2 declared); Demari Benta 123, Deran Benta 38, Essan Warner 36; Antwone Willock (2/31); Combined Schools (89/10 &33/10), Jawaki Joseph (3/4); Player of the match (Jawaki Joseph).

Empire Nation beat Jennings Tigers by 65 runs

Empire Nation (166/10 & 147/7 declared); Tyrone Williams Jr 97 & 50; Glenton Williams (4/38), Paul Miller (3/13); Jennings Tigers (121/10 & 84/9); Cameron Miller 38, Paul Miller 34; Justin Athanaze (5/13 & 3/18), Micah McKenzie (3/24 & 4/10); Player of the match (Justin Athanaze).

Rising Sun Spartans vs. All Saints Pythons (match drawn)

Rising Sun Spartans (218/10 & 145/10); Junior Henry 72 & 34, Kerry Mentore 64; Justin Robinson (3/3), Demetri Lucas (3/22), Kadeem Josiah (3/34); All Saints Pythons (156/10 & 102/7); Kadeem Josiah 49, Malone Joseph 39, Michael Haynes Dover 39: Michael Harilall (4/36), Richie Thomas (2/13), Andre Edwards (2/17), Ozan Williams (2/26). Player of the match (Kadeem Josiah)