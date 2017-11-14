Bird-Browne says she does not fear a primary

New Story

Maria Bird-Browne, aspiring Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party (ABLP) candidate for the St Johns Rural East constituency, said she is confident of a win if a primary is called to select a successful candidate to represent the area.

If a primary is called, Bird-Browne will go up against Senators Alincia Williams Grant and Shenella Govia who have also expressed interest in the position.

Bird-Browne on Point FM yesterday, for the first time since she declared her candidacy, said she does not foresee any challenges going forward.

“I cannot point out any challenges at this time. I will say it will be fair game in the primary and I don’t see nothing wrong with them contesting,” Bird-Browne said.

Prime Minister Gaston Browne’s wife also said she is pleased to see more women expressing a desire to serve in public office.

“I think that is a good thing to have two other females vying for the candidacy. We need a stronger female voice within the government alongside Minister Samantha Marshall. I see no problem with that whatsoever,” the aspiring candidate said.

Bird-Browne wrote to the ABLP executive on November 2, 2017, outlining her interest in representing the people of the constituency.

The executive heard the matter on Friday during a meeting.

In the letter, the PM’s wife said she had lived a life of service through her charity Share Incorporated which has assisted hundreds of women, elderly and young people to establish small businesses and pursue studies.

She also pointed to the contributions of her grandfather Sir Vere Cornwall Bird Snr and uncle Sir Lester Bird.

Bird-Browne said she intends to make their contribution and accomplishments a pivot to her serving the constituency.

