Big wins for Jordon and Willock as Invitational Draughts Tournament moves off

There were major wins for O’Neil Jordon and Bernard “King Premier” Willock in the Masters Division of the Swizzle Stick Bar Classic Invitational Draughts Tournament being put on by the Antigua and Barbuda Draughts Association (ABDA) when play commenced on Monday night.

Jordan was in fine form, dominating his opponent, St Clair Josiah to win nine-nil (9-0). In another one-sided affair, Willock had the better of Vanus “J” Hector to win by a 7-1 margin.

In other results in the Masters Division, Jordon beat Elvis Cordice 6-3 for his second win of the night while Marvin “Bruce” Gray beat Anthony “Tony” Gomes 6-3.

Meanwhile, Stephenson “Smoothie” Vital was the only winner in the Seniors Division, beating Amakusa Jeremiah 7-1. Vital was then held to a 4-4 draw by Euren “Hardroy” Jeremiah. In other games, Eustace “Zocio” Samuel and Jack Matthew played to a 3-3 draw, Euren Jeremiah and Vital played to a 4-4 draw and Amakusa Jeremiah and Matthew played to a 4-4 draw.