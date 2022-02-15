Benna Girls wrap up successful one-week camp ahead of FIFA qualifiers

The Antigua and Barbuda senior national women’s football team wrapped up their two-game friendly international stint against the USVI with a 2-1 triumph on Sunday to round off their campaign with a perfect record.

Fourteen-year-old midfielder Gabrielle De Suza who had a double in the team’s opening 4-0 victory over the same opponent just days before, struck once in the narrow victory. Veteran striker Kai Jacobs scored the other goal as the Benna Girls ended their one-week camp in St Croix ahead of their opening Group D FIFA World Cup qualifier against Puerto Rico on Wednesday.

The Antiguans face Mexico four days later in the Dominican Republic before taking on Anguilla on April 6. The Benna Girls round off their campaign against Suriname on April 12 in Suriname.