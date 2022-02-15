Men fined $5K each for illegal firearm

By Latrishka Thomas

Three men now owe the state $5,000 each after they were found in possession of an unlicensed firearm.

On January 29, officers received word of an altercation at Dews Lumber Yard involving two men, Steve Dublin and Stanley Nelson.

When the officers arrived on the scene, Dublin, 43, who was working at the establishment, was advised of an allegation that he was in possession of an unlicensed firearm.

When asked about the whereabouts of the gun, Dublin directed the cops to his car where the pistol was found under a seat.

He told the officers that someone asked him for help finding a firearm to purchase.

Further investigations revealed that Akeem Williams, 28, purchased the firearm from someone in Gray’s Farm and Dublin, who had met with Williams and another man, paid $3,000 for the gun.

Dublin then gave the weapon to Nelson, 54, but an altercation ensued when Nelson asked for his money back, claiming that the gun was not working.

When they appeared in the St John’s Magistrates’ Court on Friday, the trio admitted to the charge of possession of an unlicensed firearm and were fined by Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh.

They will each spend six months behind bars if they fail to pay the money by April 29.