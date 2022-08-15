Benna Girls held to a draw as SVG hammer Dominica

- Advertisement -

Antigua and Barbuda Benna Girls were held to a 3-3 draw in their opening fixture in the Jewels of the Caribbean Under-15 Invitational Girls Tournament being played at the ABFA Technical and Training Center in Paynters, while St Vincent and the Grenadines hammered Dominica 4-0 both on Saturday.

Playing in the feature match of a double header, Antigua and Barbuda were led by striker Gabriella De Suza who recorded a hattrick, scoring in minutes 20, 35 and 45. Responding for Grenada, Abigail Williams scored in minutes 22 and 66, while Emma Francis snatched the equaliser in added time.

In the opening contest, Meiya Wilson scored twice with goals in minutes 25 and 35 to lead St Vincent and the Grenadines past their Dominican opponents. There were single strikes from Neveah Richards in minute 45 and Naskeeka Prescott in minute 51 to round off the scoring.