Combine Schools win second straight in Dominica Cricket Series

By Neto Baptiste

Cool & Smooth-sponsored Antigua Combined Schools cricket team recorded a second straight victory in the Schools’ Boys Cricket Series being staged in Dominica between the countries.

Led by bowlers Ajahrie Joseph and Xaveek Toppin who had splendid figures of four for 14 and two for 28 respectively, Antigua Combined Schools defeated Dominica Combined Schools by 10 wickets on Sunday at the Benjamin’s Park, Portsmouth.

The efforts of both Joseph and Toppin helped restrict the hosts to 135 for nine in their allotment of 40 overs as they fell 10 runs short of their target of 145. Lluvio Charles top-scored with 42 and Jerry Auguiste made 18.

Earlier, Antigua Combined Schools won the toss and opted to bat before reaching 144 all out in 38.3 overs. Xandan Hobbson top-scored with 27 while George Elvin contributed with 26 and Dravid Richardson made 23.

In their opening encounter on Saturday, Antigua Combined Schools defeated Dominica Combined Schools by eight runs.

The teams will clash again on Tuesday before playing their two final 40 over matches on August 17 and 19. They will then play a three-match T20 series on August 21, 22 and 24.