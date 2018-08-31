Benna Girls fall to Trinidad and Tobago

New Story

The Antigua and Barbuda Senior women’s team, the Benna Girls remain winless in the ongoing CONCACAF Women’s Championships, this time falling, 5-0, to Trinidad and Tobago.

With the match being played at the National Stadium in Jamaica, the Soca Princesses overpowered the Antigua and Barbuda contingent to record their second win of the tournament.

They now sit in third place behind host Jamaica and Cuba despite being on an identical six points due to playing a match less than the top two teams.

Antigua and Barbuda however sit at the bottom of the five-team standings with no points, tied with Bermuda who also have yet to gain a point in the championships.

The Benna Girls however conceded 21 goals to Bermuda’s six.

Goals were pouring for the Trinidadians in the first half as Janine Francois (4th), Kayla Taylor (16th) and Tasha St. Louis (30th, 34th) all found the back of the net.

Despite the dominant start, the Soca Princesses could not seem to carry that momentum over to the second half as the Benna Girls picked up the defensive pressure.

That pressure however did not last as Kennya Cordner seeped the final goal through in the 65th minute.

In the other match that day, Cuba defeated Bermuda 2-0, with goals from Lilian Perez Sandoval (31st) and Maria Isabel Perez Torres (52nd).

The Benna Girls will play their final game against Bermuda today at 5 p.m. while the battle for the top spot between Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago will kick off at 7 p.m.

Only the top three teams will advance to the final stage of the CONCACAF Women’s Championships scheduled to take place in Texas, USA from October 4 to 17.

The top three teams from this event will move on to the 2019 FIFA World Cup in France while the fourth-place finisher will play in an Inter-Continental Playoff.