Benna Boys record first win in Under-17 CONCACAF Championship

- Advertisement -

By Carlena Knight

[email protected]

The Under-17 Benna Boys recorded their first win in the CONCACAF Under-17 Championship over the weekend.

The team bounced back from their one-all draw versus Belize last Thursday to defeat Turks and Caicos by a 1-0 margin on Friday night in their Group D contest at the Nacional de Futbol in Nicaragua.

Tejhano Jarvis recorded his second goal of the competition scoring in extra time of the first half to give the Benna Boys their first three points of the tournament.

With this win, Antigua and Barbuda are presently second on the four-team Group D standings with four points, while the home team are first with six points after two showings.

Both teams were set to clash on Sunday night in a top of the table match-up.

The result of that game was not available up to press time.