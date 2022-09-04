SDA School earns top prize in Volleyball competition

- Advertisement -

By Carlena Knight

[email protected]

The Seventh-day Adventist School (SDA) Romans were crowned champions on Saturday night in the SDA Volleyball Exhibition competition.

Playing at the YMCA Sports Complex, the champions defeated the then-undefeated New Winthorpes Kings in straight sets, 25-9 25-22 to hoist the trophy.

SDA School previously defeated Grays Farm Judges in straight sets (25-15 25-15) in the semi-finals an hour earlier to advance to the finals.

Second-place New Winthorpes Kings booked their spot to the finals, fighting back from one set down to win 2-1 in sets (25-12 16-25 15-12) to the South Leeward Conference (SLC) team.

Grays Farm secured the third-place trophy defeating SLC in straight sets, 15-12 18-16.

The church sportsmen and women who previously held a cricket competition will now turn their attention to the basketball court.

A date for when that competition will shoot-off has not yet been finalised.