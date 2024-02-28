Benjamin Sanson to compete in AUA Rohrman 10k open water swim

- Advertisement -

Benjamin Sanson, the esteemed French swimmer and former youth world champion, will be participating in the AUA Rohrman 10k open water swim event.

This event, scheduled for August 25, will start from Morris Bay and conclude at Ffryes Beach in Antigua. Sanson’s participation is made possible thanks to the sponsorship of Energie Antigua, the American University of Antigua, Aidan McCauley, and Antigua VIP Tours.

The swim challenge will take participants across the famous crystal clear waters of the Cades Reef, one of the most iconic sites in Antigua, offering an unforgettable experience amidst breathtaking natural beauty.

Sanson, born in 1971, has a distinguished background in swimming and triathlon. Renowned for his prowess in the swimming segment of triathlons, he has been a formidable competitor in the professional triathlon world. Sanson was the European and World Junior #1 at the age of 16 and has a history of strong performances in various international events. His best times in swimming include 1:49 in the 200-meter, 3:47 in the 400-meter, 7:51 in the 800-meter, and an impressive 15:00 flat in the 1500-meter event. He transitioned to triathlons in 1992 after a successful swimming career.

In the triathlon world, Sanson has participated in numerous international competitions, including the Roth ETU Challenge Long Distance Triathlon European Championships and the Geneva ITU Triathlon European Cup, showcasing his diverse athletic abilities. Notably, Sanson claimed victory in the inaugural Tinman half iron triathlon in Antigua in 2012, solidifying his connection with the island’s sporting heritage.

The AUA Rohrman 10k Open Water Swim is honored to have an athlete of Sanson’s caliber and experience. His participation highlights the event’s commitment to attracting world-class athletes and offering a high-level competition for swimmers and triathletes. The support from Energie Antigua, the American University of Antigua, Aidan McCauley, and Antigua VIP Tours in bringing Sanson to the event demonstrates their dedication to promoting competitive swimming and sporting excellence in Antigua.

This non-profit event is proudly sponsored by the American University of Antigua (AUA), The Athlete’s Foot, Island Provision, Acqua Panna, Pellegrino, The Antigua & Barbuda Tourism Authority, Second Star Sailing, Ticketing, Margrie Hunt, Energie Antigua, Aidan McCauley, and Antigua VIP Tours. Additionally, the event is supported by organizing partners SO Ltd, Road Runners Cycling Club, Hurricane Power Athletic Club, HG Paints, and Frank Wall Ltd.