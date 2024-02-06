Bendals Primary School forced to close early due to quarry dust

- Advertisement -



By Samantha Simon

Students at Bendals Primary School were dismissed early on Monday after high volumes of dust from the nearby quarry presented a potential health risk to children and teachers.

According to the school’s principal, Jose Joseph, a south-westerly wind blew dust across from the active quarry, causing persons to experience the effects of the fine particles entering their respiratory systems and eyes.

Students and teachers donned face masks in an attempt to minimise the impact, but the dust was so severe the decision was made to send the children home for their own safety, with approval from the Ministry of Education.

“That’s my main concern – the health of my students, and also all of us,” Joseph told Observer.

“You see the dust is very fine. If you try to even take a picture of it with your phone, it doesn’t show that you’ll find it, but we’re ingesting all of that so you can feel the burning in your nostrils, down into your throat. So it’s really not safe for the person to inhale that.”

Joseph went on to explain that there are a number of asthmatics at the school, for whom dust inhalation is particularly dangerous.

When asked if school will resume normally on Tuesday, Joseph expressed that whilst students are expected to return, they will act on protocol as the situation dictates, and should the dust persist, the school will close its doors once again.

Dust produced by the crushing of limestone aggregates at the Bendals quarry has affected the local community for decades. As the residential population increases, more persons have become affected.

Last summer, Minister of Public Works Maria Browne said dust suppression systems had been purchased for both the Burma and Bendals quarries. She was approached by Observer yesterday for an update. No response was forthcoming up to news time.