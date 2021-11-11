Bars and clubs to reopen this Monday

The Cabinet has given bar and club owners the green light to resume business activity from Monday 15th November under some conditions.

Cabinet Spokesperson Melford Nicholas says all patrons must be fully vaccinated and present their photo ID vaccination cards before entry.

All staff at these bars and clubs must also be fully vaccinated.



Fetes will not yet be allowed until community immunity is achieved.

Pleasure craft are also allowed to operate but must adhere to the covid-19 protocols which include vaccinated patrons and workers, the provision of sanitizing and

temperature stations on board.