27.1 C
St John's
Thursday, 11 November, 2021
HomeThe Big StoriesPrivate sector vaccine mandate to become more strict
The Big Stories

Private sector vaccine mandate to become more strict

0
152
Government says more people have been showing up to get jabbed since its new mandate was announced

The Cabinet held a discussion regarding the private sector and enforcement of the Covid 19mandates followed.

The Cabinet notes report that evidence shows some private businesses were not enforcing the mandates requiring them to request a show of proof of vaccination.

Cabinet now enforces that failure of businesses to have vaccinated staff will result in a penalty of $5,000.00.

The next publication of the public health advisory will include the advisory.

Cabinet also says there appears to be a relaxation of mask-wearing, sanitizing and social distancing by some businesses and their customers.

Previous articleBars and clubs to reopen this Monday
Next articleSocial Security Board receives additional funds
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

thirteen + ten =

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newsco Observer is your local, regional and international news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the Antigua & Barbuda and abroad.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Newsco Observer 2021

Dear Friends,

Newsco Limited is pleased to share with you our 40th Anniversary of Independence Magazine.  As we all celebrate this momentous occasion, we hope that you will enjoy the riveting features, which include a unique look at our sister isle of Barbuda, highlights of our important connections with our brothers and sisters in the diaspora and much more.  

Happy Independence!!!

Download Now

No thanks, I’m not interested!