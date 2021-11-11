Private sector vaccine mandate to become more strict

The Cabinet held a discussion regarding the private sector and enforcement of the Covid 19mandates followed.

The Cabinet notes report that evidence shows some private businesses were not enforcing the mandates requiring them to request a show of proof of vaccination.

Cabinet now enforces that failure of businesses to have vaccinated staff will result in a penalty of $5,000.00.



The next publication of the public health advisory will include the advisory.

Cabinet also says there appears to be a relaxation of mask-wearing, sanitizing and social distancing by some businesses and their customers.