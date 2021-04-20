Barbudan basketballer comments on possibility of entering NBA

Spread the love













By Carlena Knight

Barbudan college basketballer Kevin ‘Loopy’ Samuel said it would be a ‘great feeling’ to be drafted into the NBA.

Samuel, who attends the NCAA Division one school, Texas Christian University (TCU) declared on April 12 that he would be entering the 2021 NBA Draft while maintaining his college eligibility.

Samuel who was a guest on the Good Morning JoJo sports show, said it would be a proud moment not only for himself but for the people of Barbuda.

“I would be thankful for the opportunity for sure, especially being where I am from, you know the story would just be great. Just to make everybody proud back home just to have my name in the NBA drafted or undrafted would be a great situation for me,” Samuel said.

Samuel, who is completing his third year at TCU, further explained why he chose to enter the draft this year.

“It’s something I always wanted to do, so I just went and put my name in. In my freshman year, I went and did some workouts with the different teams and it’s something I want to do right now going into my senior year of college. So, I just wanted to go in and see what I can do and turn some heads and try to make a name for myself,” he explained.

Although the goal is to make it to the NBA, the 6’11 center added that he is keeping his options open for other professional leagues.

“Those options are on the table for me. With G League you know you can always get a 10-day contract. I know a couple of guys who actually did that, so it’s always possible,” he added.

Samuel is coming off a season in which he averaged 8.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game. He started every game for the Frogs this season, although he battled foot and back injuries.

The Codrington, Barbuda native had a better 2019-20 season, averaging 10 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.7 blocks.