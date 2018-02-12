Barbuda to benefit from UAE backed climate change project

Antigua and Barbuda is to receive some U.S. $1 million under a United Arab Emirates-backed U.S. $10 million climate change project to aid people displaced by natural disasters and reduce climate change risks around the world.

According to media reports coming out of the World Government Summit in Dubai, the two-year programme aims to deliver climate initiatives and products that will serve 10 million people worldwide by 2020.

During the launch on the first day of the Summit, Dr. Thani Al Zeyoudi, the UAE’s minister of Climate Change and Environment, said the project will create products aimed at both the general public and decision makers through an innovative unification of communications and media experts with scientists, thought leaders and government representatives.

The project will focus on three areas: gender and youth, extreme weather events, and sustainable solutions.

“Natural disasters mostly impact women and youth who are the most vulnerable categories when it comes to climate change. The project will improve engagement and decision making when it comes to this segment,” Dr. Al Zeyoudi is reported as saying.

Meanwhile, Browne, reportedly commended the UAE for its U.S. $10 million contribution to the Caribbean region. Some U.S. $1 million of that amount is intended for the hurricane-ravaged island of Barbuda to strengthen the physical infrastructure and provide utilities among vulnerable groups, especially women. Browne was also reported as saying that with a prior $15 million concessionary loan from the UAE, the island of Barbuda will install 10MW of solar energy to help build a climate resilient country

