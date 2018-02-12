Hawks’ losing streak continues

The agony continues for Global Hawks in the Antigua and Barbuda Basketball Association (ABBA) Division one league as they pushed their losing streak to 0-5 on Saturday evening falling to newly promoted team, Potters Steelers, 65-25.

The feature match of the double-header at the JSC Sports Complex saw CBA players, Benny Iko and Joshua Minner score a combined 35 of their team’s 65 points with Iko grabbing 16 rebounds and Minner, 5. Felix Hamilton also chipped in netting 11 and grabbing 7 rebounds. Hawks’ Kimmarley Swift had 14 points and grabbed 9 rebounds in a losing effort.

Potters now have a record of 2 wins and 1 loss. Ottos Full Throttle pushed their record to 2-2 as they ran a clinic on Freetown Travelers. The 97-54 trouncing saw another CBA player, Isaac Bragg lead the victors with 20 points and 6 steals.

He was assisted by Akeem “Chemist” Davis and Shawn “Gizmo” Williams who both scored 16 points.

Davis also grabbed 6 rebounds.

Brandon Williams, another CBA player and Sheldon Abrams contributed as they both sank 10. Williams also grabbed 10 rebounds. T

ravelers’ Mario Samuel and Iornie Joseph had 11 points while teammate, Fayr Christopher chipped in sinking 10. Joseph also grabbed 7 rebounds in a losing effort.
