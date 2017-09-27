Barbuda gets another million for disaster relief

New Story

The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank has disbursed a grant of one million EC dollars each, to the Governments of Anguilla and Antigua and Barbuda to support relief and early recovery following the destructive Category 5 hurricane Irma.

A delegation from the ECCB visited Anguilla on September 13th in solidarity and support.

The delegation included the ECCB Monetary Council Member for St Kitts and Nevis, Prime Minister Dr Timothy Harris and Governor Timothy N. J. Antoine.

They met with Chief Minister of Anguilla, Victor Banks and other senior government officials and they all toured the country to get a first-hand account of the impact of Hurricane Irma.

The ECCB delegation also delivered supplies including: water, food and batteries.

Governor Antoine, accompanied by Council Member for Antigua and Barbuda, Prime Minister Gaston Browne, visited Barbuda on September 15th.

The Governor and his team also visited the three shelters on Antigua established for the displaced residents from Barbuda and delivered supplies and words of encouragement.