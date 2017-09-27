Closed primary school likely to be used to accommodate hurricane displaced students 

Education Minister Michael Browne

A rural school that was closed last year because of dwindling student numbers, could be brought back into operation.

The Minister of Education, Michael Browne says the Bethesda Primary School facility would be opened to accommodate some of the hurricane-displaced children from Dominica.

Days before Hurricane Maria battered Dominica…Irma had devastated Barbuda resulting in the evacuation of residents from Barbuda to Antigua.

 

Michael says the Education Ministry is particularly concerned about the fourth form students who were preparing for CXCs.
