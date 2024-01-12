Barbuda Council to select new Chairman next week

- Advertisement -

The Barbuda Council will meet on January 16 to select a new Chairman after MacKenzie Frank announced his intention to step down.

During an interview on Observer AM yesterday, the sister isle’s MP Trevor Walker revealed that Frank had expressed to the Council that he has “no interest” in continuing on in the role.

“He has indicated to us that, given his situation — you know, Mr Frank has been involved in active politics for over 50 years and he feels it is time to hand over the baton to somebody else,” Walker said.

Frank took over the position from Jacklyn Frank in 2022.

Meanwhile, the Barbuda MP also announced there are some new faces at the Council, including a new CEO.

“We are trying to restructure things in Barbuda; we’ve hired a new CEO at the Barbuda Council, O’Sheri Cannegieter, a very professional and very qualified woman … and we are very excited that we’re going to yield some good fruits with that restructuring we have,” Walker stated.

“We also made huge progress in reducing our arrears to the workers. At some time, we were at [40 or so] weeks and five months [for weekly and monthly paid workers, respectively]. Now, we are down to six weeks and one month for the monthly workers … our trajectory is by the end of the February, we [would be] back to normal,” he added.