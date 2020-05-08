Barber-shops and salons to be inspected ahead of reopening

Barber Eleston 'Jusbus' Adams seen here plying his trade at the Directors' Cut Barbershop

Prior to the resumption of business on Monday, all barber-shops, nail and beauty salons must be inspected by officers attached to the Ministry’s Central Board of Health.

According to Chief Health Inspector, Sharon Martin, along with the initial inspection, subsequent monitoring will certainly be done.

She however warned that in the event a business operator is in breach of the guidelines, they will be shut down.

Inspections will be available over the weekend between 9am and 3pm – and businesses are asked to call 727-7077 to schedule an appointment.

A cabinet decision earlier this week gave the green light for these businesses to reopen under strict adherence to the issued health/safety guidelines.