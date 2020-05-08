UWI to aid disenfranchised students amidst Covid crisis

Pro Vice-Chancellor and Principal of the UWI Five Islands Campus, Professor Stafford Griffith, says that – while no concrete decision has yet been made – the university is already contemplating various options to assist students who may become somewhat disenfranchised.

Professor Griffith also said that in lieu of, or along with any possible new allowances, existing financial aid programmes could be adjusted to cater to those students in need.

Due to government regulations, all educational institutions have been closed for over a month and have turned to e-learning platforms to engage students.