Bank workers strike deal with management over pay increase

By Theresa Goodwin

The Antigua and Barbuda Free Trade Union (ABFTU) and the management of the Caribbean Union Bank (CUB) have reached a compromise on a number of matters which forced line staff at the financial institution to go on strike earlier this year.

The sides have been locked in negotiations since 2019 on the issues of pay rises, payment for unused sick days, paternity leave, and mutual separation entitlements.

President of the ABFTU Samuel James reported yesterday that staff members have accepted a salary increase proposed by the bank’s management.

The increases range from 4.5-6 percent, he said, and will be paid over a three-year period.

The matter of payment for unused sick days, mutual separation, and paternity leave will be dealt with under the new agreement.

“This is the best that could have been realised taking all the circumstances into consideration. It is very important for staff to be united and staff needs to stay united in order to reach the desired outcome,” James said.