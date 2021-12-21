Trial of four accused of killing Bruce Greenaway set for July

By Latrishka Thomas

The trial of four former law enforcement officers accused of killing Falmouth father-of-two Bruce Greenaway is expected to begin next summer.

In June 2020, the police arrested and jointly charged police officer Jason Modeste, 45, along with Defence Force soldiers Shakiel Thomas, 26, Armal Warner, 21, and Aliyah Martin, 21, with Greenaway’s murder.

The 43-year-old’s lifeless body was found at Indian Creek on April 13 last year – days after his family had reported him missing. He is believed to have been strangled.

The quartet was granted bail by Justice Colin Williams a few months ago in the sum of $40,000 with no cash component.

They each denied the murder charge when they were arraigned in September at the High Court.

Warner is represented by attorney Sherfield Bowen, while Andrew O’Kola represents Thomas.

Wendel Robinson represents Modeste, and Lawrence Daniels is Martin’s lawyer.

The four accused are expected to face a judge and jury to answer to the serious allegation on July 18.