25.2 C
St John's
Tuesday, 21 December, 2021
HomeThe Big StoriesTrial of four accused of killing Bruce Greenaway set for July
The Big Stories

Trial of four accused of killing Bruce Greenaway set for July

0
299
Top row, Jason Modeste (left) and Shakiel Thomas; bottom row, Armal Warner (left) and Aliyah Martin (File photos)

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

The trial of four former law enforcement officers accused of killing Falmouth father-of-two Bruce Greenaway is expected to begin next summer.

In June 2020, the police arrested and jointly charged police officer Jason Modeste, 45, along with Defence Force soldiers Shakiel Thomas, 26, Armal Warner, 21, and Aliyah Martin, 21, with Greenaway’s murder.

The 43-year-old’s lifeless body was found at Indian Creek on April 13 last year – days after his family had reported him missing. He is believed to have been strangled.

The quartet was granted bail by Justice Colin Williams a few months ago in the sum of $40,000 with no cash component.

They each denied the murder charge when they were arraigned in September at the High Court.

Warner is represented by attorney Sherfield Bowen, while Andrew O’Kola represents Thomas.    

Wendel Robinson represents Modeste, and Lawrence Daniels is Martin’s lawyer.

The four accused are expected to face a judge and jury to answer to the serious allegation on July 18.

Previous articleBank workers strike deal with management over pay increase
Next articleTwo men fined for possession of crack cocaine
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

eighteen − seven =

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newsco Observer is your local, regional and international news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the Antigua & Barbuda and abroad.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Newsco Observer 2021