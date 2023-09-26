Bank answers Fiennes Institute’s call to help residents beat the heat

- Advertisement -

In a timely response to a call for help from the Fiennes Institute, ACB Caribbean donated 50 fans to outfit the rooms of the residents in order to bring them some relief from the heat currently being experienced in Antigua and Barbuda.

Bank boss Peter Ashe and team members visited the institute on September 23 to officially hand over the fans, a release said.

“It is our pleasure to have answered the call for assistance; we recognise that the heat is of a health concern. On the advice of the Fiennes Institute administration we procured the fans to come to the aid of the residents and provide them with some comfort,” Ashe said, during a brief presentation ceremony.

(From left) Nadine McDavid-Streete; Marita Laurent – ACB Caribbean Marketing & Communications; Anika Thomas; Alan Scholl – ACB Caribbean Business Strategy Department; Peter Ashe – ACB Mortgage & Trust; Nurse Christopher – Matron; Walton Edwards – Master of Fiennes Institute; Efiah Charlemange-Norbert – Manager of ACB Caribbean Market Street ACB Caribbean team members and Fiennes Institute nurses (Photos courtesy ACB Caribbean)

“ACB Caribbean has a longstanding relationship with the institute; it was our pleasure to make this donation,” he added.

The Master of Fiennes Walton Edwards and Matron Clarissa Christopher commended ACB Caribbean for how quickly they were able to procure and have the fans delivered.

“Thank you for your rapid response to this call for help; we are grateful for your intervention and your ongoing support of the Fiennes Institute,” Edwards remarked.