Bangladesh coach resigns

Chandika Hathurusingha has resigned from his role as head coach of the Bangladesh national team.

The Sri Lankan, 49, had been in charge since 2014 and led the Tigers to maiden Test wins over England and Australia.

However, Bangladesh were heavily beaten in their most recent series in South Africa, where they failed to win a single game on tour.

Bangladesh Cricket Board president Nazmul Hasan said Hathurusingha has lost interest in the job.

Speaking to Cricinfo, Hasan said: “He didn’t specifically mention a reason, so I can’t really say what has happened before I can speak to him.

“He said he is no longer interested.” (BBC Sport)