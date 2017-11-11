Hodge, Carty frustrate Jaguars with half-centuries

BASSETERRE, St Kitts (CMC) – Half-centuries from Montcin Hodge and Keacy Carty helped Leeward Islands Hurricanes control the opening day of their third round match in the Regional Four-Day Championship against leaders Guyana Jaguars on Thursday in St. Kitts.

Sent in at Warner Park in the top-of-the-table clash, Hurricanes made slow progress but kept wickets intact, to finish the day on 181 for one.

Hodge was unbeaten on 72 while Carty was not out on 61, with left-handed opener Chesney Hughes chipping in with 31.

Hoping to maintain their unbeaten record in what has been a strong start to the season, Hurricanes flourished early on as Hodge and Hughes put on 58 for the first wicket – a partnership which took the hosts to lunch at 56 without loss.

Hughes faced 87 deliveries and struck five fours before falling in the fourth over after the interval, lbw to fast bowler Romario Shepherd.

Any hopes Jaguars had of making further inroads were then scuppered as Hodge and Carty combined in an unbroken second wicket stand worth 123, as Hurricanes took charge of the next two sessions.

The right-handed Hodge, short of runs during the recent West Indies A series against Sri Lanka, found his touch in an innings requiring 274 balls and included nine fours.

Carty, meanwhile, struck three fours and a six off 185 balls to record his second half-century in four innings this season.

The 20 year old, one of the stars from the Youth World Cup last year, has now scored six half-centuries in just 13 first class matches.

Hurricanes reached 102 for one at tea with Hodge unbeaten on 41 and Carty, 20, and together they frustrated Jaguars in the final session as they added 79 runs.

Hurricanes entered the contest nearly just under 10 points adrift of Jaguars on 40.4 points.