Baldwin Spencer looks set to turn down knighthood

Former UPP Prime Minister Baldwin Spencer is apparently saying ‘thanks, but no thanks’ to Prime Minister Gaston Browne’s offer of a knighthood.

At today’s press briefing, Information Minister Melford Nicholas said that discussions were being held with Spencer through the office of the Attorney-General Steadroy “Cutie” Benjamin.

But UPP political leader Harold Lovell told Observer that Spencer had first requested some time to consider his response. And had decided that – despite the honour being well earned – he would not accept it for “personal reasons”.

Spencer is today attending the funeral of his mother Alexandrina Martin, who died last week at the age of 94.