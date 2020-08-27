Motorist crashes into Land Registry

Spread the love













Pictures circulating on social media show a silver Suzuki vehicle crashed into a window of the land registry building.

The vehicle also took out an electrical pole before coming to a stop in the building.

Though the cause of the accident remains unclear at this time, police can be seen in photos at the location of the crash trying to ascertain what happened.

People on the scene reported seeing a female exit the vehicle in question. Reports say she was taken away in an ambulance.

Observer media will bring you more as the story develops.