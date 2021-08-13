Bail granted for one Greenaway murder accused

One of the four people accused of killing Bruce Greenaway has been granted bail in the High Court.

Armal Warner who is represented by Attorney Andrew O’ Kola is the first to be granted bail by Justice Colin Williams in the sum of $40,000 with no cash component.

In addition, he is required to provide two sureties who have property valued at least $40,000. He would also have to forfeit his bail if he commits any other offense.

Warner was also ordered to sign in at the nearest police station once a week, surrender his travel documents and inform the court before he relocates to a different address.

Jason Modeste, a 45-year-old police officer, along with three members of the Antigua and Barbuda Defence Force – Shakiel Thomas, 26, Armal Warner and Aliyah Martin both 21, are believed to have strangled the Falmouth man sometime in April.

Greenaway’s lifeless body was found at Indian Creek on April 13, a few days after his family reported him missing.

Warner and his fellow defense force soldier, Martin had already applied for bail in late June, 2020 but were shot down by Justice Iain Morley

A third soldier, Thomas, made his attempt in early July, 2020 but he too was not successful.

The final co-accused in the matter –Modeste –applied later on and was denied by the same Judge.

O’Kola represents both Warner and Thomas, while Wendel Robinson represents Modeste and Lawrence Daniels is Martin’s lawyer.