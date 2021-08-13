Tropical Storm Watch issued for Antigua & Barbuda

The government of Antigua and Barbuda has issued a Tropical Storm Watch for the twin island as well as for the islands of St. Kitts and Nevis, and Montserrat. Potential Tropical Cyclone SEVEN is causing a disturbance near the Caribbean and is expected to approach the Leeward Islands on Saturday, move over the Leeward Islands Saturday night and Sunday, and then be near the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico Sunday night and Monday. Tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area by Saturday night or early Sunday. The system is expected to produce rainfall of 3 to 6 inches across the northern Leeward Islands Saturday into Sunday. This rainfall may produce scattered areas of flash flooding. The government of the Netherlands has also issued a Tropical Storm Watch for Saba and Sint Eustatius. Interests elsewhere in the Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico should monitor the progress of this system. Tropical Storm Watches will likely be required for these areas later today or tonight. The system is moving toward the west near 21 mph (33 km/h), and this general motion with a gradual decrease in forward speed is expected into early next week. Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. Gradual strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days, and the disturbance is expected to become a tropical depression tonight and a tropical storm by Saturday.