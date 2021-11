POLICE STATEMENT – An autopsy was conducted on the charred body that was found in the trunk of car a month ago to determine the cause of death.

The examination concluded last Thursday; however, the results remain undisclosed until a conclusive identification can be made of the body.

On October 30th, a body believed to be that of a male was found badly burnt near Freetown.

The police are still conducting further investigations into the incident to determine the identity of the body.