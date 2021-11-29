27.8 C
St John's
Monday, 29 November, 2021
HomeThe Big StoriesRemanded prisoner charged with aggravated robbery
The Big Stories

Remanded prisoner charged with aggravated robbery

0
10
Her Majesty's Prison on Coronation Drive, Antigua

Remanded prisoner, Tristan Armstrong of Tyrells is facing additional charges of Aggravated Robbery and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.

The recent charges stemmed from an incident at Willikies on July 14th 2021, where he allegedly robbed a taxi driver of an undisclosed amount of $EC and $US currencies along with his vehicle.

The police later recovered the vehicle abandoned at Pot Works Dam.

Armstrong was previously charged in connection with the alleged robbery that took place at Bailey’s Supermarket in Falmouth on 27th October. He is waiting commital hearing in that matter which is set for February 23rd 2022.

He is expected to appear before the court on Tuesday to answer to the new charges.

Previous articleBus operators challenged by commuters who refuse to wear face masks
Next articleAutopsy Conducted on John Doe
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

two × four =

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

Calling a spade a spade

Let justice roll down like waters

We hope and pray

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newsco Observer is your local, regional and international news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the Antigua & Barbuda and abroad.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Newsco Observer 2021

Dear Friends,

Newsco Limited is pleased to share with you our 40th Anniversary of Independence Magazine.  As we all celebrate this momentous occasion, we hope that you will enjoy the riveting features, which include a unique look at our sister isle of Barbuda, highlights of our important connections with our brothers and sisters in the diaspora and much more.  

Happy Independence!!!

Download Now

No thanks, I’m not interested!