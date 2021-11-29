Remanded prisoner charged with aggravated robbery

Remanded prisoner, Tristan Armstrong of Tyrells is facing additional charges of Aggravated Robbery and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.

The recent charges stemmed from an incident at Willikies on July 14th 2021, where he allegedly robbed a taxi driver of an undisclosed amount of $EC and $US currencies along with his vehicle.

The police later recovered the vehicle abandoned at Pot Works Dam.

Armstrong was previously charged in connection with the alleged robbery that took place at Bailey’s Supermarket in Falmouth on 27th October. He is waiting commital hearing in that matter which is set for February 23rd 2022.

He is expected to appear before the court on Tuesday to answer to the new charges.