Authorities in Dominica reduce fuel prices

(DNO) – Dominicans are now enjoying lower prices for gasoline, diesel, kerosene and Liquid Petroleum Gas (LPG).

Director of Trade Matthan Walter has announced the new prices which came into effect on Monday 18th May, 2020.

“Effective Monday, the 18th day of May 2020, the price of petroleum products across the board will be significantly reduced when compared to regulated prices over the last few years,” he said. “Gasoline will reduce from $9.79 per gallon to $7.38. Diesel will be reduced from $9.21 per gallon to $6.44. Kerosene will be reduced from $7.92 to $4.99 per gallon.”

Walter said the 20lbs liquid petroleum gas cylinder or LPG, popularly used by households, will be reduced to EC$24.43 in Roseau and environs and no more than $26.23 across the various regions.

“These substantial decreases in the product price is a contingent on the large supplies of this product on the market causing saturation, there is, therefore, a decrease in demand,” the trade official stated.

Walter explained that this is due to the lack of movement of planes, cruise ships and vehicles for example as a result of the CoronaVirus (Covid-19 Pandemic) which caused lockdowns across and in many countries across the globe.

He said the Ministry of Trade and Commerce and by extension, the Government of Dominica, is pleased to have so regulated and to announce the said reductions which will greatly benefit citizens, “in this unprecedented, trying and most difficult time.”