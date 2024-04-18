Attacking Saints win big to stay relevant in First Division race

- Advertisement -

Attacking Saints kept their hopes of automatic promotion to the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) Premier Division alive with a huge eight-nil victory over the struggling Young Lions FC when they met in the First Division competition on Tuesday.

Playing at the FA’s Technical Centre, Saints had braces from former national goalkeeper Prince Walter and Joshua Samuel. Walter netted in minutes 24 and 53 while Samuel recorded strikes in minutes 15 and 80. Samuel’s opening strike came from the penalty spot.

There were single conversions from Rashawn Martin (7), Kerron McKenzie (30) and Andre Ephraim (59). An own-goal accounted for the other conversion after Eshorn Smith inadvertently put the ball into the back of his own net in minute 81.

The win moves Attacking Saints to 27 points from 15 matches and third on the 11-team standings, while Lions remain in the cellar with six points from their 15 showings.

The two top teams will gain automatic promotion into the top flight while the teams finishing third and fourth will go into a three-team round robin playoff with the team finishing third from bottom in the top flight. The winner of the playoff will be promoted to the Premier Division.