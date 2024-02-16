Aspiring young journalists invited to join new youth-led newspaper

- Advertisement -

Aspiring news reporters aged 12 to 18 are invited to learn more about the journalism field by taking part in a new youth-led newspaper called the Student Journal.

The pilot project – open to youngsters enrolled in any public or private school in the country – is based at the National Public Library in sync with the American Corner Antigua and other key partners.

“Since classrooms provide the basic foundation of knowledge for young people, establishing journalism clubs in schools can foster more peer to peer engagement on topics such as democracy, volunteerism, life skills and even beneficial opportunities available not only locally, but also in the USA,” a release said.

“The main goal of this pilot is to provide a safe space for young people to respectfully express themselves, learn strategic life skills and better understand the roles, rights and responsibilities of being a good citizen, employer or employee in their community.

“In Journalism Club, students will take on the different roles of a publication team gaining real world experience that not only looks good on a resume, but can build confidence for any future professional career path.

“They will work collaboratively with other students to decide what they want to feature in their youth-led newspaper, particularly reporting on current affairs and key events in their respective schools,” the release added.

Visit www.studentjournal.app or email [email protected] for more details.