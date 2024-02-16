Antigua-based artiste releases song with Sean Kingston

- Advertisement -

By Samantha Simon

[email protected]

Antigua-based artiste Christopher Howell will be releasing a new song today featuring none other than multi-Grammy nominated artiste, Sean Kingston, and Hink45.

Originally from Jamaica, Howell, better known as YoungLuiy, has made a name for himself while based in Antigua and Barbuda over most of his 12-year professional music career.

Coming from a musical background, the young R&B artiste has proved a hit on the local and international scene, having released songs such as BodyTalk featuring Constantine and Status.

He has also collaborated with local artistes such as BiigDog, doing a remix of the artiste’s song ‘Freak’as a featured rapper.

(From left) YoungLuiy, Sean Kingston and Hink45

His journey as an artiste in Antigua and Barbuda led to him becoming a protégé of the recently deceased Ricardo Drue, for whom he was a frontline act at Drue’s annual Druesday concert for two consecutive years.

The song, ‘Show You’, was produced by Anno Domini and Antigua’s own DmitriB and was recorded locally at Chosen Sounds studio.

A soft release of the song took place at Vyce Nightclub as well as Signature Smokes in 2023, and it was well received by both audiences.

Interestingly, during the production of the song, Howell and Kingston discovered a family connection between them, making them distant cousins.

This added an extra layer of depth to working together on the song.

Howell shared that he hopes to continue to bring international attention to the country through his music, as well as help diversify the local music scene which is currently dominated by soca, calypso and dancehall.

“Just trying to see what we can accomplish in Antigua,” he said. “All of us here — YoungLuiy Entertainment, Josh G Entertainment — we’re all just doing our best to just bring these amazing songs to the world. Hopefully, they love it as much as we do.”

The song also touches Howell’s Jamaican roots, with the intro being a sound clip featuring well known Jamaican actor, Louie Rankin.

The song will be released on Apple Music and Spotify at 7pm local time today, with a digital release following on March 1.