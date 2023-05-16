Arthur James’ alleged killers to go before High Court Judge in September assizes

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

In the September assizes, the family and friends of Arthur James will hear from the men accused of murdering him.

After over a year being in and out of court, three men charged with murdering and kidnapping the Gray’s Farm man finally saw their case referred to a higher court’s September assizes

That means that any time after September brothers Zamir and Obasic O’Garro, along with their cousin Uroy Joseph, all of Liberta, will be called upon to tell a Judge whether or not they committed the serious crimes.

James went missing on October 28, 2021 and, two days later, charred human remains were found in a burnt-out car in some bushes near Willoughby Bay.

In addition, searches carried out by the police and the Antigua and Barbuda Defence Force in the areas of St Phillip’s and Freetown were said to have led to the discovery of the deceased’s cellular phone.

In November 2021, the trio were jointly charged by the police with kidnapping James.

Months later, after the burnt remains were identified as belonging to James, the trio was charged with his killing.

The three defendants have appeared in the All Saints Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Ngaio Emanuel several times since they were charged but on every occasion the committal hearing was pushed back.

It wasn’t until yesterday that the prosecution tendered all of the evidence they intend to rely on should the matter go to trial.

And having seen the evidence, the Magistrate declared that there is a prima facie case to be answered.

The matter was added to the docket for the September assizes of the High Court; however, it could be any length of time after that before the three men are arraigned.