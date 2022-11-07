Armed robbery charge dropped against Cooks youth

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

A youngster from Cooks New Extension no longer has an armed robbery charge weighing on him.

Yesterday, the prosecution withdrew that charge against Rasheed Daley.

However, Daley is still facing a charge of receiving.

He was reportedly found in possession of a stolen vehicle in November 2020.

Just last month, he pleaded not guilty to that charge and January 20 was set as his trial date.

He is believed to have received a $16,000 rental car but he denies having committed the offence.