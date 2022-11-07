Trial date in Bruce Greenaway case postponed to March

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

The high profile court case into the murder of Bruce Greenaway will not see the defendants’ trial begin until next year.

Greenaway’s family and friends have been waiting for answers for more than two years.

The 43-year-old’s lifeless body was found at Indian Creek on April 13 2020 – days after his family had reported him missing. He is believed to have been strangled.

In June 2020, the police arrested and jointly charged police officer Jason Modeste, along with Antigua and Barbuda Defence Force soldiers Shakiel Thomas, Armal Warner, and Aliyah Martin, with Greenaway’s murder.

The quartet now have partial freedom after they were granted bail by Justice Colin Williams in the sum of $40,000 with no cash component.

But the murder charge still lingers over their heads and they found out yesterday that they will not get a chance to attempt to prove their innocence until March 13 when their trial begins.