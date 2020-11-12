‘Armed robber’ targets gas station

Spread the love













Investigations are underway following an apparent armed robbery at Barnes Service Station on Airport Road. The incident reportedly occurred shortly after 2.30pm on Tuesday.

A lone male assailant is said to have entered the premises armed with a gun before robbing the owner of an undisclosed amount of money.

He is described as around 6ft in height, slimly built and dark in complexion. He is said to have fled the scene in a White Toyota Allion car heading north.

Police are appealing to anyone with information to contact them on 562-3913 or 462-3914.